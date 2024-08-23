Leeds make move to sign Bournemouth player who Farke loves

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is working hard to bring new players to Elland Road before the Transfer Deadline.

The Whites are off to a disappointing start to their Championship season after two draws in their first two matches.

They want to target a return to the Premier League after missing out on it last season and in order to do that, they need to sign players to strengthen the squad after losing Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and others.

According to Football Insider, Farke is eyeing a move for Bournemouth defender Max Aarons.

The Leeds manager has history with the defender as the pair worked together at Norwich City in the past.

Aarons made 20 appearances for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season and his experience and quality can help the Leeds in their targets this season.

However, the fact that the defender was not selected for his team’s opening match of the season shows that he could get limited playing time at the club.

In such a situation, a move away from the club is ideal for the player and Leeds and Farke can offer him the perfect opportunity to revive his career.

Farke and Aarons enjoyed success together when they both helped Norwich get promoted to the Premier League.

The Championship club are looking to sign the defender in a loan move from Bournemouth before the transfer deadline.