Leeds United open talks to sign three more players

Leeds United are looking to sign three more players before the transfer deadline, according to Football Insider.

The Whites have lost a number of key players this summer, mostly to Premier League teams.

Archie Gray has joined Tottenham, Crysencio Summerville has moved to West Ham United while Georginio Rutter has joined Brighton.

Daniel Farke wants to add more players to his squad this summer as he prepares his team to target promotion to the Premier League.

As per the report, the Championship club are looking to sign a new central midfielder, a full-back and a striker.

Despite completing th signing of Almeria forward Largie Ramazani, Leeds want to add more depth to their squad as they prepare for the long Championship season.

As mentioned in the report, they have one of the smallest squads in the Championship and they would find it difficult to compete with the other teams for promotion to the Premier League.

They are currently targeting a move for Bournemouth defender Max Aarons, who has already played for Farke at Norwich City and the duo enjoyed success by getting promoted to the Premier League.

They do not have long left to complete the signings that they need as the transfer window will shut down in seven days.