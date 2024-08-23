Leeds walk away from playmaker deal despite player wanting move

Leeds United are looking to make three new signings in the summer transfer window.

The Whites are eyeing a move for a new midfielder after losing both Glen Kamara and Archie Gray this summer.

They have signed Largie Ramazani yesterday but manager Daniel Farke needs more players to add depth and quality to his squad after a disappointing start to their season.

Leeds have been linked with a move for Dejan Ljubicic of FC Koln and it looked like a move was a certainty at one stage.

However, according to BILD, relayed by Schöner Schrank Palm on X, that the player’s move to Elland Road is now off.

“Leeds has finally dropped out, no Ljubicic transfer.”

The Championship club are concerned about the financials involved in signing the player.

Leeds are short of what the German club are asking for the midfielder and that is why a deal is off at this moment.

Koln are going through a transfer ban at the moment and they would prefer not to sell the player as they will not be able to sign a replacement this summer.

Daniel Farke has one week left to make additions to his squad and there are positions in the Leeds squad that need the attention of the manager.

