Leicester City should be braced for ‘another big sale’ before the end of the current transfer window, according to former Everton and Aston Villa chief Keith Wyness.

The Foxes sold star midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea early in the window after also losing manager Enzo Maresca to the Blues, replacing him with Steve Cooper.

However, that sale allowed Leicester — who also parted ways with Kelechi Iheanacho, Dennis Praet and Marc Albrighton at the end of their contracts — to bring in the likes of Oliver Skipp, Caleb Okoli, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Facundo Buonanotte, while making the loan of Issahaku Fatawu from Sporting CP permanent.

With a week of the window still to go, Cooper will be looking to further strengthen his team in a bid to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship.

But according to Wyness — who previously served as CEO of Aberdeen, Everton and Aston Villa — Leicester should prepare themselves for another big sale as they manage their PSR situation.

“I’m not party to the Leicester books,” Wyness told Football Insider, adding: “They have sold players in this window, and you’d think another big sale would be coming.

“That would be the only reason I would think of for them going ahead and sanctioning the Skipp deal.

“You’ve got to give the manager the squad to try and stay in the Premier League. Survival is the minimum for them.

“They’d rather have the resources and the budget to fight these points deductions in the top league.

“Skipp is a good signing for them who will get stuck in, but I think they know there will be another sale to drop in the final days of the window.

“That will be pretty far down the road, I would’ve thought.”