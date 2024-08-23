Liverpool have still not made a new signing this summer but they are now ready to test the resolve of their Premier League rivals with a move for their star player.

The Reds have been linked with a number of players this summer and they were particularly close to completing the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

However, the Spaniard decided against joining the Merseyside club, dealing a major blow to the Reds and manager Arne Slot.

The Premier League giants are now targeting a move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as Slot is a big admirer of the young defender, according to The Sun.

As per the report, the defender is open to a move to Anfield and the Reds are ready to make a big money offer for him.

Liverpool are set to make an offer of £63million plus £7m add-ons for him but their arch rivals Everton are set to reject that as they have no intention to sell their best player to their Premier League rivals.

Manchester United have failed twice in their attempts to sign the English defender this summer.

Everton are willing to sell the player for the right price but they are unwilling to let him leave to join Liverpool.

The last player to make the move from Everton to Liverpool was Abel Xavier back in 2022.

Branthwaite to replace Van Dijk at Liverpool?

Branthwaite wants to play for a bigger club and he feels his big move is just around the corner.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him but with Man United signing two new defenders in Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, perhaps a move to Anfield is a better option for Branthwaite at this stage.

Virgil Van Dijk has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and Branthwaite can be his long term replacement at the club but only if the Reds can persuade Everton to sell to them.