Liverpool star who started against Ipswich an injury doubt for Sunday confirms Arne Slot

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has confirmed that Jarell Quansah is an injury doubt ahead of the Reds’ clash with Brentford at the weekend.

The centre-back picked up an injury in training on Tuesday and couldn’t train the following day.

The defender was not spotted training with the rest of his Liverpool teammates on Friday, which makes the 21-year-old a big doubt for the Merseyside club’s first home match of the season against Brentford on Sunday.

Arne Slot confirmed in his press conference on Friday morning that Quansah picked up an injury during the week and stated that they will see on Friday if he can take part in the game at the weekend.

“On Tuesday he picked up a bit of an injury and couldn’t train Wednesday, let’s see today,” the Dutch coach said via Paul Gorst.

Injury for Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah comes at a terrible time

Quansah’s injury comes at a terrible time as the centre-back was taken off at halftime against Ipswich Town last Saturday as Slot believed he lost too many duels during the clash.

The 21-year-old impressed in pre-season and looked the favourite to start alongside Virgil van Dijk for the campaign, however, the Dutch coach’s decision has cast some doubt over this. The England star would have been looking to bounce back straight away with a top performance against Brentford but he doesn’t have the opportunity to do this now due to his fitness setback.

It is a long season and Quansah is more than good enough to learn what Slot expects from him. The duo will work together over the coming weeks to improve his game and it won’t be long before the centre-back is in the starting 11 once again.