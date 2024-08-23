Liverpool fans have something to celebrate as club sign defender on 5-year deal

Liverpool have had a quiet summer transfer window when they were expected to strengthen their squad in a number of positions.

Before the start of the transfer window, the Reds, who finished third in the league last season behind Manchester City and Arsenal, were expected to bring a new attacker and a defender at the club.

Nobody has arrived yet but that could change soon as Valencia and the Reds are involved in talks for the transfer of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool fans can finally be happy that their team has done some transfer business as the Reds complete deal to sign young talent Alvin Ayman from Wolves, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The young defender will join the Liverpool Academy from Wolves and will be another exciting addition to the youth ranks.

Romano broke the news on his X account:

“Liverpool have completed deal for 16-year-old talent Alvin Ayman to join the Academy from Wolves.

“5 year deal, £2m compensation fee and Premier League’s 5 step approval now completed.”

🔴 Liverpool have completed deal for 16-year-old talent Alvin Ayman to join the Academy from Wolves. 5 year deal, £2m compensation fee and Premier League’s 5 step approval now completed. pic.twitter.com/AJGb4vmskV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2024

Liverpool are still waiting to sign a first team player

The Reds have still not made a senior signing but at least there is some transfer activity at Anfield.

They have seen all their Premier League rivals spend heavily this summer on new signings, particularly Manchester United and Chelsea.

Arne Slot has claimed that he is happy with his team and he trusts his squad but the fact is new additions are desperately needed at Anfield in some of the positions.

A new centre-back is needed to partner Virgil Van Dijk while a midfielder is required, someone like Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Anfield this summer.