“Up to the player” – Attack-minded Man City ace must decide whether to accept big proposal

Any player that’s currently plying their trade at Man City would understand that only an important offer would be enough to even tempt them just to get around the negotiating table.

At present, though they may not be European champions, City remain the best footballing side in the world under Pep Guardiola, arguably the best coach of his generation.

On that basis, one would have to conclude that unless it was because a player wasn’t getting as many games as he liked, then a move would only be because of the money on offer.

Man City’s Joao Cancelo has a big decision to make

That’s the conundrum facing Joao Cancelo at the moment.

The attack-minded full-back is unlikely to be in Guardiola’s plans for 2024/25, and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Barcelona will be able to take him again on loan.

That’s where Saudi Pro League giants, Al Hilal, have seen a chink of light.

“Joao Cancelo has a big proposal from Al Hilal on the table, but Al Hilal still don’t have total agreement with Man City or with the player,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“They are waiting to see what he wants to do.

“Barcelona remain interested in Cancelo for sure and talks with Jorge Mendes continue… but it’s up to the player and the proposal they are able to make.”

One potential aspect in Al Hilal’s favour is that they are managed by Cancelo’s countryman, Jorge Jesus, and furthermore, they are the team to beat in the Saudi Pro League.

Indeed, they went the entire 2023/24 campaign unbeaten, finishing 14 points ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, and scoring 101 goals in the process. They also won the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

If any new deal is about money there’s some certainly to Al Hilal being able to blow their European rivals out of the water, but if Cancelo wants prestige, he’ll undoubtedly be hoping that his Barcelona sojourn continues.