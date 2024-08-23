Talks begin over new contract as Man City try to tie down most important player

Man City have begun talks with Rodri over a new contract as the Premier League club are keen to keep the midfielder at the Etihad Stadium amid interest from Real Madrid.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the La Liga champions are one of several clubs monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation at the Manchester club, who is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2027.

While away with Spain at Euro 2024 this summer, Rodri admitted that some of the Real Madrid players in the Spanish squad launched a charm offensive to try and persuade him to move back to his home city during the tournament.

This may cause Man City some concern and therefore, the English giants want to be safe by getting Rodri to sign a new deal.

This update of talks getting underway comes after The Mirror reported that City are preparing to offer Rodri a new contract that will see his wages doubled.

The Spaniard currently earns £220k-per-week and doubling that would see the 28-year-old become the Manchester club’s highest-paid star, surpassing top-earners Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, which shows how much importance is being placed on the midfielder.

Rodri is Man City’s most important player

Rodri is regarded by many as the best number six in the world and the 28-year-old has been crucial to the success of Man City over the last few years, which can be summed up with one incredible stat.

The Spaniard went 74 games unbeaten with the Premier League champions until losing to Man United in the FA Cup Final at the end of last season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are noticeably weaker when the Euro 2024 winner is absent, although they played well against Chelsea at the weekend without the Spain star. Nevertheless, the Premier League champions want to hold on to the player for many years and will hope to reach an agreement over a new deal soon.