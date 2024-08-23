Man United change stance on Jadon Sancho as two European giants remain keen

Man United are now open to loan offers for Jadon Sancho ahead of next week’s transfer deadline as Juventus and Chelsea remain interested in the winger.

Sancho returned to Old Trafford this summer following a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund throughout the second half of last season. The winger made peace with Erik ten Hag following their falling out and the Dutch coach even gave the English talent a chance to prove himself during the Red Devils’ pre-season tour of the United States.

Despite this, the Manchester club have always been open to selling the 24-year-old during the current transfer window, but now their stance has changed.

According to Peter Hall, with very little time left to move players on ahead of next week’s transfer deadline, Man United would even accept a loan deal with an option to buy for Sancho, if the deal works for all parties.

The winger is also ready to leave the Premier League club as Juventus and Chelsea remain keen on the Red Devils star.

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, the Serie A club are showing “firm interest ” in signing Sancho in the coming days with talks over personal terms having already taken place.

Upcoming week crucial to the future of Man United’s Jadon Sancho

The next club Sancho chooses to join will be crucial for how the rest of his career plays out as the winger needs to be successful over the coming years.

The 24-year-old was sensational at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Man United in 2021 and he needs to rediscover this form somehow.

Out of the two clubs above, Juventus would be the best choice for Sancho as there is chaos at Chelsea at present and that would not suit the player. Thiago Motta has proven to be a good coach and the 41-year-old could help bring the best out of the Man United star.