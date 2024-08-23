Enzo Maresca has revealed that if Chelsea have the chance to bring in a striker before the end of the window who can help make a difference they will try.

The Blues responded from last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City with a 2-0 win in the Europa Conference League against Servette on Thursday night.

Chelsea have once again been busy in the transfer window with a number of new faces coming in, including the likes of Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, but there’s still one position they would like to fill.

Chelsea will try to sign a striker

Despite signing teenager Marc Guiu from Barcelona it’s no secret Chelsea are looking for a more established forward to compete with Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues have been linked with a whole host of names throughout the summer including the likes of Jhon Duran and Jonathan David but nothing has materialised yet.

Chelsea saw a move for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion collapse earlier this summer and they are strongly linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

The Blues are interested in the Nigeria international but reportedly only on loan which both the player and Napoli aren’t interested in at this stage.

Maresca was asked about the possibility of Chelsea signing a striker and said the club will try but won’t sign someone just for the sake of it.

“We will see. If we have the chance to bring in a nine that can help us and make the difference, then we are going to try,” he told reporters.

“We don’t need to sign players just for [the sake of] signing players. If we sign players that they are going to help us to improve, for sure we need players. Otherwise, we are happy in the way we are.”

Nicolas Jackson is likely to lead the line for Chelsea unless the Blues manage to bring in an established striker and the 23-year-old impressed in his first season with 14 Premier League goals, although he would certainly benefit from learning from a more established striker.