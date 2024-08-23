Mason Greenwood makes major career change just weeks after joining new club

Marseille’s Mason Greenwood has begun the process of changing his international allegiance from England to Jamaica four years on from receiving his solo Three Lions cap.

The forward made his England debut as an 18-year-old back in September 2020 against Iceland, coming on as a late substitute during the Nations League group stages.

Following all the controversy that surrounds Greenwood, the 22-year-old has not featured for England since and is now looking to represent Jamaica on the international stage, reports Matt Hughes.

The report states that the former Man United star has begun a process to change his national allegiance as he is eager to work with Steve McLaren again having done so already at Old Trafford.

The Jamaican Football Federation have already approached the English FA with a request to transfer his international registration and the switch will likely occur as Greenwood has no future with the Three Lions following his arrest in 2022.

Several footballers born in England have made the same move in recent years with West Ham’s Michail Antonio being one of the biggest in recent years.

Mason Greenwood has made huge career changes in 2024

This decision comes after Greenwood left Man United this summer to move to Marseille as part of a £26.6m deal, which also contains a sell-on clause between 40 and 50 per cent. The 22-year-old signed a five-year deal with the French giants as he was looking for a fresh start in his life.

It is hard to see the Englishman ever returning to his home country after the controversy that surrounds him following his arrest for alleged attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and the footballer has likely made these two major career changes with that in mind.

It remains to be seen how people in Jamaica will take this news as his arrival in Marseille was not all rosy.