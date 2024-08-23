Napoli are in discussions with Chelsea over a move for midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka according to reports.

It’s been a busy summer for the Blues who have once again made a number of new signings, the most recent of which is Joao Felix, who was presented to the fans before Chelsea’s Europa Conference League game against Servette on Thursday night.

Whilst Chelsea would like to bring a striker in before the end of the window their main priority is outgoings with a number of players needing to leave the club.

Napoli in discussions fo Chukwuemeka

The Blues currently have several players training away from the first team squad including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah.

However, there’s also players training with the first team squad who could leave before the end of the window.

Chuwkuemeka, who joined Chelsea in a deal worth £20m from Aston Villa in 2022 falls into that category.

The 20-year-old, who has been plagued by injury, missed the majority of last season and has only made 27 appearances in his two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

It appeared Chukwuemeka might have been in Enzo Maresca’s plans after he started the first two games of pre-season but he hasn’t featured since then.

BBC Sport have now reported that Napoli are in conversations with Chelsea for Chukwuemeka with his time at Chelsea looking like it could be over.

It was reported earlier this summer that Chukwuemeka has a release clause of £40m in his contract, whilst it’s believed the Blues want an obligation to buy if they were to loan the former Villa man out.

Napoli, who are managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte are also looking to sign Romelu Lukaku from the Blues, whilst they are also closing in on a deal for Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour.