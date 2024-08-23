“I’m not really sure” – Newcastle boss Eddie Howe gives his verdict on Trippier rumours

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has had his say on the recent rumours linking Kieran Trippier with a move away from the club.

Trippier has been a key player for Eddie Howe at Newcastle United in recent years, registering four goals and 21 assists in 92 appearances across all competitions.

However, the 33-year-old is understood to be seeking a move away from St. James’ Park and was an unused substitute in the Magpies’ 1-0 win over Southampton to open the 2024/25 Premier League season on Saturday — followed up by featuring in Newcastle U21s’ 1-1 draw with Sunderland U21s on Monday.

West Ham have been the team most heavily linked with Trippier this summer, but their interest may have cooled following the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United.

Everton have also been credited with a serious interest in the England international.

Eddie Howe addresses Kieran Trippier rumours

Despite the intensity of the recent rumours, Howe has insisted Trippier has not requested a transfer away from the club, with the veteran full-back training ‘really well’ and remaining a part of his plans moving forward.

“The situation is business as usual,” Howe told reports (via Sky Sports).

“Trips has trained really well this week. I’m surprised at a lot of the stories that have come out. [He’s] a valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first-class. He’s trained really well since he’s come back from the Euros. I think he’s only had two weeks of training hence the decision to not start him at the weekend, and also Tino’s [Livramento] has had a very good pre-season.

“That’s the situation – he continues to be really valued by all of us.”

On whether or not Trippier has expressed a desire to stay or leave Newcastle, Howe said: “Neither. He hasn’t had to. He’s just trained as normal and he’s been very good.

“I’m not really sure where this has come from. He’s preparing for the game on Saturday.”

And when pressed on if he wants Trippier to stay, Howe said: “I hope so. I can never answer these questions with absolute certainty because it’s football and the transfer window is always unpredictable, but my wish is that he stays here and continues to play for us.”

The former Bournemouth boss continued: “You want as many fit and available players to select from as quality group as you can, and Kieran certainly fits into that.

“He had an outstanding first season, last year he was slightly disrupted by injury at the end of the campaign. But his leadership skills, his ability with the ball, his assist record and everything that he brings to the group we definitely want here.”