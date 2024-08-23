Arsenal considering audacious move for Euro 2024 winner during final transfer week

Arsenal are considering a bold attempt for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams during the final week of the transfer window as the Euro 2024 winner is Mikel Arteta’s preferred target to add to his wide options.

The 22-year-old is one of Europe’s hottest properties following a very successful campaign last season in which the Athletic Club talent produced eight goals and 19 assists across 37 matches in all competitions, guiding the Spanish team to Copa del Rey glory.

Williams would follow this campaign up with some sensational showings at Euro 2024 as Spain went all the way in Germany. The winger scored in the final against England and as a result, attracted heavy interest from Barcelona this summer.

The Catalan club made the Spaniard their number one target ahead of the 2024/25 campaign but they could not make the transfer happen as the La Liga giants are still dealing with financial issues.

That has left the door open for another big European club to step in and that could be Arsenal during the final week of the transfer window.

Arsenal considering a move for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams

Mikel Arteta would like to add to his forward options before the transfer window closes and Williams is the Gunners coach’s top target, reports The Independent.

The report states that the North London club are considering a move for the Spain international, although there is an acceptance they may have to wait to make the major move happen.

Williams has a release clause of £48m in his Athletic Club contract, however, the current feeling is that he doesn’t want to leave the La Liga outfit this summer. The winger was handed the number 10 shirt following his Euro 2024 success, and it is believed that his medium-term aim is to go to Barcelona.

Arsenal should strike now while Barca are unable to compete for his signature and even if they do fail, they will be showing the Spaniard how much they want him, which could pay dividends in the future when the 22-year-old is more open to leaving Athletic Club.