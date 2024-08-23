Crystal Palace are one of the clubs looking to sign Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Oliver Glasner’s team are trying to find out the requirements to sign the Chelsea winger this summer.

Sterling has been told by new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca that he is not a part of his plans at Stamford Bridge.

With the club signing Pedro Neto and Joao Felix recently, Sterling has no place in the team and he has been clearly told by manager Maresca that he will not be selected by him.

The English winger is considering his future and his options at the moment, with just one week remaining in the transfer window to shut down.

Palace have emerged as one of the options to sign the player, however, his £325k-a-week salary will be a huge problem for the South Londoners.

After losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, the Eagles are looking for a wide attacker similar to Olise.

Sterling can be that player and help the club next season with his experience and quality in the final third.

Aston Villa and Juventus have also been mentioned in the report as the clubs who are interested in signing the Chelsea star.

Juve are willing to allow Federico Chiesa leave the club, which could open the door for Sterling to join the Old Lady.

The player is reportedly looking to stay in the Premier League and that rules out a move to the Serie A.

It is a battle between Palace and Villa at the moment but now it is up to the player to make a decision and choose his next destination.