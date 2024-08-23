Raheem Sterling makes transfer decision after Aston Villa rumours

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has been told by new manager Enzo Maresca that he has no future at the club.

The former Manchester City winger has been told to find a new club this summer and he is currently considering his options.

There have been talks of the English winger joining Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side but it remains to be seen what decision the 29-year-old four-time Premier League winning player will take.

What is certain is that Sterling will not be leaving the Premier League to join the Saudi Pro League, according to the Daily Mail.

After the arrival of new signings Pedro Neto and Joao Felix at the club, it was clear that Sterling will not be getting enough playing time at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca has now conveyed his message to the winger that he needs to find a new club and he will not be considered for selection.

The £325k-per-week winger can get much better wages in the Middle East than what clubs like Aston Villa can offer.

However, he is determined to stay in England and reject the advances of Saudi Arabia.

The player is looking for a competitive project and the fact that his family is settled in London is the reason behind his motive to stay in the Premier League.

Sterling wants to leave the club permanently and Villa can offer him Champions League football as well.

The west Midlands club lost winger Moussa Diaby this summer and Sterling can walk straight into their starting line up on the right-wing position.