“Here we go!” – Unwanted Chelsea star seals €45m exit from Stamford Bridge

Napoli are closing in on Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku as the Belgian is finally close to sealing a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian returned to the Premier League club in 2021 as part of a massive £97.5m deal with Inter Milan but it was a move that never worked out for both the player and Chelsea.

The striker would spend the last two seasons on loan with Inter and Roma, but no club was able to provide the 31-year-old with a permanent home. That is about to change as Napoli are closing in on signing the Chelsea star.

Fabrizio Romano has given the move his famous “Here We Go!” tagline as there is a verbal agreement in place between both clubs. Chelsea have accepted a deal worth €30m plus add-ons up to €15m for the Belgium international.

Lukaku will sign a three-year deal with the Serie A outfit until 2027 and the move will see the former Inter star reunite with Antonio Conte.

Romelu Lukaku ready to reunite with Antonio Conte at Napoli

This move could be brilliant for Lukaku’s career as he is used to Serie A and Conte is the manager who extracted the most out of the former Premier League striker. During the 2020/21 season, the Belgian star scored 30 goals and assisted a further 10 across 44 goals for Inter, firing his way to the Italian title.

As for Chelsea, €45m is a fair fee to receive for the 31-year-old and it will help with the London club’s cooperation with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The West London outfit will be happy to finally part ways with Lukaku as they have spent three summers in a row trying to secure deals for the striker to play elsewhere.