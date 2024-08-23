Shearer hopes Newcastle complete signing of £19m defender

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes that the atmosphere at St James’ Park last week was poor.

The Magpies started their season with a 1-0 win against Southampton but the Newcastle fans were quiet and Shearer believes it is because of the lack of transfer activity at the club.

It looked like Eddie Howe will be given a massive amount of transfer budget to spend this summer but that was not the case.

With just one week remaining in the transfer window to shut down, the Magpies are still looking for new players and one of them is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Shearer is hoping that Newcastle can complete the deal to sign the England international this summer as that signing will bring positivity to the club and change the mood of the fans.

He told Sky Sports News:

“I would hope they get that over the line.

“It would be pretty tough if they didn’t after what’s gone on in the last couple of weeks.

“I think that’s one that they’ll have to do. It was a little bit flat in terms of the atmosphere last Saturday, and I think that was probably to do with maybe a lack of activity in the window.

“I would be hopeful we get something done in the next week or so.”

Newcastle United have seen four bids get rejected for the English defender but they are still confident that they can sign Guehi before the transfer deadline.

Any move to bring the defender to St James’ Park would cost the Magpies a club record move.