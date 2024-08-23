Premier League outfit working to sign 26-year-old ace from Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of David Raya and he is no longer a first-choice starter for them. He needs to leave the club in search of regular playing time and Southampton are prepared to loan him for the season.

According to Lyall Thomas from Sky Sports, Southampton are preparing a loan bid for the goalkeeper and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal will be hoping to recoup some money from his departure if he leaves the club. Sending him out on loan is unlikely to benefit Arsenal this summer. If Ramsdale cannot find a suitable destination for himself, Arsenal should look to keep him as the backup goalkeeper option.

Ramsdale needs to leave Arsenal

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old will be hoping to play more often. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at this stage of his career. He has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The opportunity to join another Premier League club will be quite attractive for him, especially if they can offer him regular game time. The goalkeeper must seek assurances before making the move this summer.

If Arsenal end up sending him out on loan, they will certainly hope that he can have a fruitful spell and return with a better market value next summer. The 26 year old is at the peak of his powers right now and he could transform Southampton.

The newly promoted side will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars and signing the Arsenal goalkeeper could prove to be a wise decision.