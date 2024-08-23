Surprising destination emerges for Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier as Magpies get ready to cash in

With just a year left on his contract, it appears that Newcastle are now ready to cash in on their former captain, Kieran Trippier.

At 33 years of age, the England international isn’t getting any younger, but he could still command a reasonable fee for the Magpies.

A fee that would allow them to enter the marketplace in the last few days of the window and secure one or two new signings.

Newcastle ace Kieran Trippier could be off to Bayern Munich

It’s understood that the player himself is open to a move but as of this moment, it’s unclear where his next playing destination will be.

TalkSPORT have noted that, perhaps surprisingly, Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, still retain an interest in the player after trying to sign him in January.

Such a move would see him reunite with England colleague, Harry Kane, a partnership which could prove fruitful for the Bavarians.

With a week to go until the summer transfer window closes, clearly time is of the essence.

Though deals for players can, and often do, go right to the wire on deadline day before the t’s have been crossed and the i’s dotted, it’s in everyone’s best interests that if there’s a deal to be done for Trippier, it’s executed well before the last knockings.

It’s believed that Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe, would actually prefer the player to stay at the club though concedes that he doesn’t know which way things will fall.

???? Eddie Howe: “Trippier has trained really well this week. He continues to be really valued by all of us”. “My wish is that he stays. But I can never answer with absolute certainty”. pic.twitter.com/MKEhetQOlV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2024

From the player’s own point of view, it’s clear that he still wants to be valued, and if he isn’t going to be first choice for the club, then he can’t be blamed for wanting to seek his fortune elsewhere.