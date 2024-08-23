Big worry for Tottenham fans as new signing has “picked up a knock” confirms Postecoglou

New Tottenham signing Dominic Solanke will not be fit for Spurs’ first home game of the season against Everton on Saturday his manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed.

The striker made his debut for the North London club on Monday night in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City but came away from that clash with an injury.

Postecoglou confirmed to the press on Friday that the 26-year-old picked up an ankle issue and will miss Spurs’ first home game of the season on Saturday against Everton.

“Dom picked up a knock in the last game. He got through the game but it flared up the day after. He’ll miss tomorrow,” the Australian coach said via The Independent.

“It’s an ankle injury. He copped it really early on, someone went across his ankle. He’s definitely out tomorrow.”

This is a big blow for Tottenham as the North London club do not have strong options for the striker role and Postecoglou would have wanted Solanke to get up to speed as soon as possible. The Englishman’s injury means Everton is one less game to do so and it remains to be seen how long the former Bournemouth star is out for.

Huge season ahead for Dominic Solanke at Tottenham

Solanke joined Tottenham ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as part of a £65m deal with Bournemouth. The striker is the Harry Kane replacement Postecoglou didn’t receive last summer and the Australian coach will hope that he is half as good as the Spurs legend.

The 26-year-old had the best season of his career during the 2023/24 campaign and will now test himself at the highest level.

The Englishman is an intelligent footballer and is expected to make the step up at Tottenham, however, this ankle injury is not the ideal way to start his career at the North London outfit.