Tottenham face battle from Liverpool to sign £50million rated transfer target

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has strengthened his attack and midfield this summer.

Spurs have managed to sign striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth and midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United among other signings.

They have added quality and depth to the Tottenham squad this summer and given them the platform to challenge for a place in the top four of the Premier League this season.

The North Londoners are now linked with a move to sign a defensive player but they face tough competition from Liverpool and Bayern Munich to sign the player.

According to Diario Expreso (as relayed by Liverpool Echo), Tottenham are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The Premier League club and all the clubs interested in signing the player have been told that an offer of £50m would be needed to sign the player this summer.

With Cristian Romero and Mickey van de Ven acting as the first choice centre-backs and Radu Dragusin as the back-up options, Spurs have enough centre-backs for the new season.

Left-back Ben Davies has also shown that he can perform in the central defensive position whenever needed.

However, Spurs are still targeting a move for the player, who can play as a centre-back as well as a left-back.

Tottenham need a wide attacker more than a defender

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso wants to keep Hincapie at the club and he feels only a big money offer can make him allow the defender to leave the German champions this summer.

Having already spent big money to sign Solanke and Gray this summer, it is unlikely to see Tottenham do the same again for a defender, particularly for someone who will act as a back up option.

Spurs need to focus on their wide attacking positions as they need more depth in attack, particularly from the right hand side of the attack.