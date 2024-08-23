Tottenham Hotspur defender Ashley Phillips could leave the club on a season-long loan.

The North London club have been quite active in the ongoing transfer window. They have added some exceptionally talented young players to their squad and have brought in a new star striker in Dominic Solanke. Apart from the incomings, Spurs are also looking to ensure that young players who might not get enough game time at the club are sent out on loan.

According to a report from The Athletic, Ashley Phillips could be on his way out for another loan spell away from Tottenham with Stoke City pushing hard for his services. They are in advanced talks with the North London club and if all goes according to plan, the teenage defensive sensation could be seen playing in the Championship next season.

Phillips came up the ranks at Blackburn and made quite a name for himself while playing for their first team before making the move to Tottenham last summer. The English youth international penned down a five-year deal with the North London club.

Ashley Phillips needs to play more often

Spurs acquired his services with an eye on the future. During the first half of last season, he made a few appearances for their Under-21 team before being sent out on loan to Plymouth Argyle for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign. He featured in a total of 20 matches, 18 of his appearances came in the Championship as he helped them survive relegation.

While he has returned to his parent club, he is unlikely to get any first-team action at the North London club. As a result, Spurs seem ready to sanction his departure and Stoke are in advanced talks with them to sign the teenager on a temporary basis. It could be a perfect opportunity for the youngster to continue his development and at the same time, Stoke will get their hands on an incredible young talent.