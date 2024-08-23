This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

—

West Ham advancing on Soler deal as they keep working hard on sales

I only know that West Ham are working to sell some players, but nothing more than this at the moment.

Let’s see in the next days, as I don’t have anything imminent on outgoings yet.

For Carlos Soler, West Ham keep working and advancing as they want him, and talks took place on both the club and player side.

Al Hilal’s big proposal for Cancelo

Joao Cancelo has a big proposal from Al Hilal on the table, but Al Hilal still don’t have total agreement with Man City or with the player.

They are waiting to see what he wants to do.

Barcelona remain interested in Cancelo for sure and talks with Jorge Mendes continue… but it’s up to the player and the proposal they are able to make.

Everton aren’t close to Kieran Trippier… yet

Kieran Trippier’s agents are gonna explore several options for their client, but there’s nothing imminent on this one at the moment.

Trippier can leave but guys, let me be clear, he could also end up staying at Newcastle in case they don’t find a good solution.

It’s about explorative talks now, nothing close with Everton or any other club yet.

Dybala rejects Saudi switch at the last minute

Paulo Dybala was very, very close to joining the Saudi side Al-Qadsiah, to play with Nacho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The possibility of him leaving Roma was absolutely strong and concrete.

The agreement had been there since last week, and Roma and Al-Qadsiah were finalising the deal.

But the Paulo Dybala story changed completely on Thursday night. The player rejected the chance to earn €75m over three years because he wanted to stay at Roma.

Big, big news guys.

Mamardashvili to Liverpool is almost done

For Liverpool, the story of the day is still Giorgi Mamardashvili, because they are closing in on the signing.

Let me say that there is an agreement on the fee between Liverpool and Valencia, €35m plus a loan clause.

So, the contract is okay but there is still work to do between the two clubs on the payment terms and deal structure.

When Liverpool will pay this money? Valencia need it as soon as possible so they can reinvest on the market.

Remember that this deal is for summer 2025 so Mamardashvili will sign for Liverpool now and stay at Valencia on loan for one season.

Nothing will happen with Osimhen until the final days of the window

Guys, I can guarantee that as of today, there is still no substantial update on Victor Osimhen.

I know there are many Chelsea fans that keep asking, but as I keep telling you, Osimhen to Chelsea is only a topic for the final days of the window, not today, not yesterday, not tomorrow, for the final days alone.

Osimhen doesn’t want to go on loan, as I told you, and doesn’t want to reduce his salary, so let’s see if they can find a way, or maybe if some other door could open for Osimhen.

The only club to have an agreement on the contract this summer was Paris Saint-Germain in July, then talks between PSG and Napoli were very complicated, and so PSG left the negotiations.

There is nothing regarding Arsenal’s reported interest from what I know, and it’s also not about which team are the favourites to sign him, it’s about who can agree with Napoli and with the player.

Let’s see what’s going to happen in the final days, but at the moment, it’s still quiet.

Barca still weighing up many market opportunities

I see many questions about Barca, and obviously the hot topic remains the wingers.

Barca are looking at opportunities on the market like Kingsley Coman, who is still a name to watch, as well as Federico Chiesa, who is available.

I have been made aware of the situation, but at the moment there is still no bid to Juventus.

Chiesa is also represented by the same agent who looks after Marc Pubill, another player that’s being linked to FC Barcelona.

In recent hours he was going to Atalanta, then he didn’t pass part of the initial medical tests and the deal collapsed.

Despite the reports, there are no updates on Jadon Sancho and Barca so far.

There are several other opportunities on the market and Barça will take some days to decide, so we will wait and see what’s going to happen there.

Initial talks but no movement for Stefan Bajcetic

No updates on Stefan Bajcetic.

There’s nothing concrete to report yet, just initial talks but not advancing.

He was on Real Sociedad’s list as part of the Zubimendi talks, but nothing has happened since Zubi decided to reject Liverpool.