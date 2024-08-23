“Trippier can leave” – Newcastle hopeful as Everton given encouragement by latest Romano update

This summer is shaping up to be a definitive one in England international, Kieran Trippier’s career.

There appear to have been rumours, including from Sky Sports, that would suggest that the 33-year-old wants to leave Newcastle in order to secure regular first-team football.

Trippier has been a wonderful servant for the Magpies and was one of the first big names through the door during Eddie Howe’s tenure.

However, time waits for no man, and with Trippier coming towards the back end of his career, one can’t blame Howe for wanting to try younger players in his position.

The right-back clearly feels he has much still to offer, and could well find himself at another club before the closure of the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano says Kieran Trippier could leave Newcastle

“Kieran Trippier’s agents are gonna explore several options for their client, but there’s nothing imminent on this one at the moment,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Trippier can leave but guys, let me be clear, he could also end up staying at Newcastle in case they don’t find a good solution.

“It’s about explorative talks now, nothing close with Everton or any other club yet.”

Sean Dyche kept tight-lipped as the Everton manager was pressed on his club’s potential interest in Trippier, but if there’s a deal to be done, then the Toffees will surely want to be in the conversation.

"As if by magic his name comes up.." Everton boss Sean Dyche has been discussing the club's summer transfer business ?#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/GaQDYTvtgc — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 22, 2024

As Romano states, however, the player could still stay at St. James’ Park but will clearly want some sort of guarantee as to his playing time for the forthcoming season.

With a week left of the current transfer window, the situation remains open, and there’s sure to be plenty of twists and turns to come before the deadline in a week’s time.