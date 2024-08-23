Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to journalist Shay Lugassi, the 25-year-old Israeli international is a target for two Premier League clubs this summer. He is on the radar of championship Leeds United as well. In addition to that, European clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

Solomon is expected to leave the club this summer in search of regular playing time. The 25-year-old is unlikely to get too many opportunities at Spurs this season. Solomon joined Tottenham in July 2023, and he was expected to add quality and depth to their attacking unit. The winger barely made an impression with the London club and he missed the majority of the last season with a meniscus injury.

Solomon made just six appearances in all competitions for Tottenham in the whole of last season. Tottenham needed more quality and depth in their attack and they have brought in players like Wilson Odobert and Dominic Solanke.

Manor Solomon needs to move on

Solomon finds himself further down the pecking order and it makes sense for him to move on. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He has previously shown his quality at Fulham and there is no doubt that he could be a quality addition for most mid-table Premier League clubs. He needs to join a club where will get a first team action and therefore he must seek assurances before making the move. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Tottenham will be hoping to recoup some money from his departure, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to reinvest it into the playing squad.