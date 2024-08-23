“Inquiries on the table” – West Ham star could leave in a late move before deadline

West Ham United have strengthened their squad this summer like few other Premier League teams.

New manager Julen Lopetegui has bolstered his attack as well as his midfield and defensive positions with clever signings this summer.

The Hammers are prepared to build on the base built by former manager David Moyes and ready to challenge for European places this season.

Their season was off to a disappointing start though, a defeat against Aston Villa in their first match of the season but Lopetegui would need time to integrate the new signings to his team.

Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg has provided an update about West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican joined the club last summer and has shown his worth for the team with brilliant performances.

He is a key member of their starting line up and despite their intention not to sell him this summer, the journalist has claimed that the Hammers will only listen to exceptional offers for him.

Plettenberg wrote:

Edson #Alvarez, 100 % planned in for the season by West Ham!

… as he’s considered to be a very important player. #WHUFC, only willing to listen for exceptional offers.

There are inquiries on the table for the 26 y/o midfielder. Contract until 2028.

There are inquiries for the midfielder, like the journalist mentioned, but he has a long term contract at the club and they are not ready to let him leave the club.

West Ham United cannot afford to lose Edson Alvarez

The defensive midfielder is known for his tough tackling style of play and his role in the West Ham team is hugely important.

Alvarez moved to the London Stadium from Ajax last summer and soon made himself a key member of the starting line up at the club.

Despite making new signings this summer, Lopetegui is counting on the Mexican midfielder, who can play a role in the team that no other midfielder can play in their squad.

Hammers cannot afford to lose him this summer and particularly this late in the transfer window, when there is not enough time left to replace him.