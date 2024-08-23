Key Tottenham star needs to rebuild bridges at the club says Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has stated that Yves Bissouma needs to start rebuilding bridges at the North London club after the midfielder was suspended for filming himself taking drugs.

The 27-year-old posted a video of himself on the social media platform Snapchat before the season began which showed him inhaling laughing gas from a balloon, which prompted Tottenham to look into the incident.

Possession of nitrous oxide – also known as laughing gas or NOS – for recreational use has been a criminal offence in the United Kingdom since 2023 and can result in a two-year prison sentence, which made the incident a serious one for the Premier League club.

Tottenham suspended Bissouma for their opening game of the season against Leicester City on Monday and ahead of Spurs’ first home match of the 2024/25 campaign against Everton this weekend, Postecoglou has stated that the midfielder is once again available for selection; however, the Mali international needs to rebuild bridges of trust at the club.

“Yves Bissouma is now available for selection, yes… but the bridge building continues,” the Australian coach said via Fabrizio Romano.

More Stories / Latest News Serie A side in talks with Chelsea over move for £40m rated star Shearer hopes Newcastle complete signing of £19m defender Liverpool star who started against Ipswich an injury doubt for Sunday confirms Arne Slot

Yves Bissouma needs to prove himself again to Tottenham boss

Bissouma has been at Tottenham since 2022 and last season was a key player for Postecoglou. The Mali international featured in 28 Premier League games for Spurs with his Australian coach partnering him in a double pivot alongside Pape Matar Sarr.

The 27-year-old is expected to have the same role in North London throughout the current campaign but the player needs to win back Postecoglou’s trust following his pre-season incident.

This will not be easy and it will be interesting to see how many minutes of action Bissouma gets when Tottenham face Everton on Saturday, which will show the true feelings of the Spurs manager towards the player.