Former Aston Villa ace Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Unai Emery would get the best out of Raheem Sterling amid links with a move to Villa Park.

Sterling’s time at Chelsea appears to be over and it was confirmed earlier this week that he was no longer part of the project going forward.

The 29-year-old is currently training in a group away from the first team but Chelsea face a race against time to find him a new club before Friday’s deadline.

Agbonlahor thinks Emery would get the best out of Sterling

Sterling arrived at Chelsea from Manchester City in a deal worth £50m in 2022 and signed a lucrative contract reportedly worth in excess of £300,000 per week.

However, he hasn’t lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge and was booed by Chelsea fans on occasions last season.

It’s no secret the Blues have been keen to get Sterling’s contract off their books and not many would have envisioned the situation playing out as it has given Sterling featured prominently in pre-season.

With a decision now made attention turns to finding a solution and it’s been reported Sterling would prefer a permanent exit over a loan.

It’s unclear how much of a market there is for the England International but it’s believed he would take a pay cut for the right project.

Juventus, Crystal Palace and Villa have all been linked with moves for the former City man and Ex-Villa star Agbonlahor believes Emery would get the best out of him.

“I just think, ‘why not?'” he told talkSPORT.

“You know, Raheem Sterling is 29. We’re not talking about someone in their mid-thirties. At the start of last season, we were all saying, how is he not being called up by Gareth Southgate?”

“He was in such great form. Chelsea were a shambles last season. Players weren’t given the games to prove themselves. It was a poor season for the majority of Chelsea players.

“So if it’s right and the club want to do it, why wouldn’t Aston Villa fans be on side? Because he’s an outstanding player when he’s being coached right by a top coach like Unai Emery – I’m sure he’ll get the best out of him.”