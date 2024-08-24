(Video) Amad points to Man United badge after netting crucial equaliser

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by

Despite not having his best game, Amad has produced when Manchester United needed him the most.

The Ivorian winger was named in Erik Ten Hag’s starting lineup to face Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

And rewarding the faith his manager has shown in him, the 22-year-old has netted his first goal of the season after teasing the Seagulls’ defence before unleashing a powerful strike which left Jason Steele with no chance.

More Stories / Latest News
Emiliano Martinez sends brutally honest message to Arsenal star
West Ham urged to swerve a move for 24 year-old defender
Enzo Maresca eyeing another signing at Chelsea, names the position he is focusing on

Pictures from BeIN Sports

Amad’s shot, which has cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s first half opener, did take a deflection off Lewis Dunk but at the time of writing, the African has been credited with the goal.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, the attacker’s celebration was in honour of his father’s wife, who sadly passed away recently.

More Stories Amad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.