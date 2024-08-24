Despite not having his best game, Amad has produced when Manchester United needed him the most.

The Ivorian winger was named in Erik Ten Hag’s starting lineup to face Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

And rewarding the faith his manager has shown in him, the 22-year-old has netted his first goal of the season after teasing the Seagulls’ defence before unleashing a powerful strike which left Jason Steele with no chance.

Amad Diallo secures the equaliser and Man Utd are level ? pic.twitter.com/vW2UHQdK3t — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 24, 2024

GOAAAALLL!!! AMAD!!! THAT'S HOW YOU REPAY YOUR MANAGER PUTTING FAITH IN YOU!!! ?pic.twitter.com/5RdWYPPviz — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) August 24, 2024

Pictures from BeIN Sports

Amad’s shot, which has cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s first half opener, did take a deflection off Lewis Dunk but at the time of writing, the African has been credited with the goal.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, the attacker’s celebration was in honour of his father’s wife, who sadly passed away recently.