Deal for Chelsea forward set to collapse after signing club have last minute doubts

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Armando Broja’s move to Ipswich Town is reportedly at risk of collapse.

The Albania international is one of several Chelsea players facing a late Stamford Bridge exit.

Ruled out for the majority of the 2022-23 season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear, Broja, 22, was forced to accept a loan move to Fulham last season.

His time at Craven Cottage did not go as he hoped though. The forward managed just one assist in eight games in all competitions.

Armando Broja facing uncertain future as Ipswich loan on brink of collapse

And now back at Chelsea but set to play no part in Enzo Maresca’s plans, Broja had become an attainable transfer option for Kieran McKenna’s newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Armando Broja in action for Chelsea.

However, according to a recent report from the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, the 22-year-old’s switch to Portman Road Stadium is on the brink of collapse with the Tractor Boys having some late second thoughts.

Failure to secure a switch to Ipswich Town will leave Broja’s future desperately uncertain.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle eyeing up summer move for 29-year-old Premier League winner
Leeds United in driving seat to sign Spurs attacker on loan
“You never know” – Arsenal fans get excited after transfer target’s latest comments

Set to be excluded from the Blues’ first-team plans, the former Southampton loanee will be forced back into the market in search of a new club before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

The striker has four years left on his Chelsea contract.

More Stories Armando Broja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.