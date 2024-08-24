Deal for Chelsea forward set to collapse after signing club have last minute doubts

Armando Broja’s move to Ipswich Town is reportedly at risk of collapse.

The Albania international is one of several Chelsea players facing a late Stamford Bridge exit.

Ruled out for the majority of the 2022-23 season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear, Broja, 22, was forced to accept a loan move to Fulham last season.

His time at Craven Cottage did not go as he hoped though. The forward managed just one assist in eight games in all competitions.

Armando Broja facing uncertain future as Ipswich loan on brink of collapse

And now back at Chelsea but set to play no part in Enzo Maresca’s plans, Broja had become an attainable transfer option for Kieran McKenna’s newly promoted Ipswich Town.

However, according to a recent report from the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, the 22-year-old’s switch to Portman Road Stadium is on the brink of collapse with the Tractor Boys having some late second thoughts.

A lot of people putting two and two together but paperwork issues are nothing to do with anything at Chelsea’s end. Simply unlikely to be a final agreement between Ipswich and Broja #cfc https://t.co/2kYk7JnFpZ — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 24, 2024

Failure to secure a switch to Ipswich Town will leave Broja’s future desperately uncertain.

Set to be excluded from the Blues’ first-team plans, the former Southampton loanee will be forced back into the market in search of a new club before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

The striker has four years left on his Chelsea contract.