Raheem Sterling continues to be linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer.

According to HITC, the 29-year-old winger has been offered to Arsenal and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners decide to make a move for him.

Arsenal need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. They have not been able to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka adequately because of the lack of depth in the front three. Someone like Sterling could solve that problem for them.

The England international has not been at his best for Chelsea this past season but he still managed to score 10 goals and pick up 8 assists in all competitions. He could be a very useful acquisition for Arsenal if they can get the deal done.

Chelsea are looking to get him off their books and Arsenal should look to try and sign him for a reasonable price. They will look to push for the league title and the UEFA Champions League trophy this season. They need more quality and depth in the side in order to match up to the likes of Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling would improve Arsenal

Apart from his quality as a player, Sterling has extensive winning experience and he has won the Premier League title multiple times. His addition could prove to be invaluable for Arsenal on and off the pitch.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be attractive for the player as well and the 29-year-old will certainly be tempted to join Arsenal. It could be a step up for him from Chelsea. They will be able to offer him UEFA Champions League football this season.

The 29-year-old is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he could transform Arsenal in the attack if he manages to get back to his best once again.