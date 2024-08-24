“Deal done” – Arsenal on the verge of completing another transfer as Romano gives the deal his ‘here we go'”

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira is on the verge of rejoining his former club, FC Porto, on a season-long loan.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the completion of the deal, using his trademark “here we go” to signal that the deal is done.

Taking to X, he shared the following update:

“Fabio Vieira to FC Porto, here we go! Deal done for midfielder to return to Porto on loan from Arsenal. NO buy option as said yesterday, straight loan with Porto to cover Fábio’s salary. It was gonna happen only in case of Chico Coinceição’s exit… and goes to Juventus.”

Why the loan move makes sense

Vieira joined Arsenal in 2022 from Porto for a transfer fee of £34 million. Despite high expectations, he has found it difficult to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Last season, the 24-year-old made just 11 Premier League appearances and 17 in all competitions, starting only four matches. During his limited time on the pitch, Vieira scored two goals and provided three assists, bringing his overall tally to three goals and nine assists in 49 appearances for the Gunners. (Transfermarkt)

The imminent arrival of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino would have pushed Vieira further down the pecking order at Arsenal, making a move away beneficial for all parties involved.

The loan to Porto allows Vieira to return to familiar surroundings, where he initially made his mark, while giving him the chance to regain form and confidence with regular first-team football.

No buy option in the deal

Importantly, the loan agreement does not include a buy option, ensuring that Vieira will return to Arsenal at the end of the season.

FC Porto will cover Vieira’s salary during the loan spell, which became possible only after Francisco Conceicao’s transfer to Juventus was finalised.