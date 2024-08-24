“Arsenal are considering” – Fabrizio Romano drops exciting Arsenal transfer update

Arsenal’s transfer activity is set to continue in the final days of the transfer window.

The Gunners are close to completing the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who helped Spain win the Euro 2024 this summer.

He is going to join David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori as the club’s new signings this summer.

Mikel Arteta has strengthened the squad with the Premier League title in his sights once again this season.

The Gunners have challenged Manchester City for the league title twice in a row but they have failed to finish above Pep Guardiola’s team.

In order to do that, Arteta has added quality and depth to his squad this summer and he could continue that with the transfer deadline approaching.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the transfer business that the Gunners could do.

While talking to GiveMeSport, Romano said:

“In terms of opportunities, I would keep, in Arsenal’s case, the door open. Still nothing imminent, still nothing closer, but Arsenal are considering opportunities on the market, so I would keep the door open for a last-minute chance.

“I don’t think it’s going to be something very big. I see rumours on players like Nico Williams. I don’t think Arsenal will do something like that, I think if they decide to do something, it’s going to be something for a back-up and opportunity in the final days.”

Arsenal could sign a new back-up goalkeeper

The Gunners are not expected to make a big signing this summer as Romano has suggested.

Their main transfer business has already been done and the players that they will sign moving forward will only come as back up options.

Perhaps a new goalkeeper will join the club as Aaron Ramsdale could leave for more playing time elsewhere.

Arteta has complete faith in his squad and the options he has at his disposal. Despite being linked with a move for a new striker all summer, the Arsenal manager is happy with his attacking options and continues to show complete faith in their ability.