Arsenal has been dealt a major injury blow to Gabriel Jesus who will reportedly miss his side’s clash with Aston Villa due to a groin injury.

The Gunners travel to Villa Park on Saturday evening in a mission to redeem themselves from last season where they lost home and away to Unai Emery’s which eventually cost them the Premier League title.

After comfortably winning 2-0 against Wolves last weekend, Arsenal fans will be hopeful that their side can get off on the front foot and overcome their former manager.

But Arsenal must do it without the help of Brazilian striker Jesus who according to reports from London World, has suffered a groin injury.

After countless unfortunate injuries which hindered him throughout last season’s campaign, the 27-year-old looked like his old self throughout pre-season with Arteta hailing his physical improvements.

Gabriel Jesus injury could hinder Arsenal’s Nketiah plan

But with yet another injury set to keep him sidelined, it puts the club in an unfortunate position, especially with the transfer market still open.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Eddie Nketiah’s move to Nottingham Forest is drawing closer with both sides attempting to reach a compromise on the fee.

But with Jesus now injured, it could throw a spanner in the works with Kai Havertz then being the only other fit striker option.

Arsenal fans have been praying for another attacking signing and it is yet to be seen whether this latest injury news could spur them onto splurge in the market or potentially u-turn on the sale of Nketiah.