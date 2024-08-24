Mikel Arteta hints at possible Arsenal transfer activity – “We are a little bit short”

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal may yet remain active in the final week of the transfer window.

The Gunners have had a measured summer window so far, with Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori their marquee signing alongside making David Raya’s loan from Brentford permanent.

Going the other way, Emile Smith Rowe was sold to Fulham, while the likes of Mohamed Elneny, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares have left the club on respective loans and free transfers.

The value of depth was on full display on Saturday as Belgium international Leandro Trossard came off the bench and opened the scoring within two minutes to open the deadlock for Arsenal against Aston Villa — Thomas Partey adding a second goal 10 minutes later to seal a 2-0 win.

Arteta hints at possible Arsenal transfer activity

Arsenal were without the injured Gabriel Jesus on Saturday, while Eddie Nketiah continues to be linked with a move away from the club, meaning they could soon be extremely short at the No.9 position.

While Arteta has insisted he is ‘happy’ with the squad he has, he couldn’t rule out further moves in the transfer market for the Gunners this summer.

Specifically mentioning Jesus’ injury, Arteta seemed to hint the Gunners could make an opportunistic move for a striker.

“We are really happy with the squad,” Arteta told Sky Sports after Saturday’s win over Villa (via BBC Sport), adding: “It’s true we had an injury with Gabriel Jesus and we missed him. We are a little bit short and if we can do something then we will do it.”

Up next for Arsenal is a home clash with Brighton on Saturday, with both sides heading into the match with maximum points on the board.