“You never know” – Arsenal fans get excited after transfer target’s latest comments

Arsenal have signed two players so far in the summer transfer window but their business is still not finished.

After completing the signing of goalkeeper David Raya and defender Riccardo Calafiori, the Gunners are expected to sign midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

Mikel Arteta’s team has been linked with a move for a striker all summer but nobody has arrived and the Gunners started the season with Kai Havertz leading their attack.

One of the players regularly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

As per O Jogo, the North Londoners are interested in signing the Sporting striker, who has already scored six goals in three matches this season.

Arsenal fans are getting excited with what the striker has said about his future now.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported the comments made by Gyokeres, who has claimed that his future is uncertain, despite the striker claiming that he is happy in Portugal.

Romano posted the update on his X account.

Viktor Gyokeres on his future: “You never know what happens. I feel very good at Sporting, for sure; but in football there are things you don’t even know”.

“I feel very good here, I’m very happy at Sporting and I don’t have any problem”.

Arsenal already have depth in attack

It remains to be seen if Arteta will make a move for a striker this summer or continue to show faith in Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners also have Leandro Trossard, who can play in attack whenever needed.

They do have a number of options present at the club but Gyokeres is someone who has a brilliant goal scoring record.

With just six days left in the transfer window to shut down, it feels like Arsenal have left it a little too late to sign the Swedish striker.

If he continues his goal scoring form this season, a move to a bigger club is not far away for the player.