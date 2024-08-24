Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing up a potential move for out-of-favour Arsenal star Kieran Tierney before the window slams shut.

After surprising everybody with their overall performances last season, Unai Emery’s side will be looking to retain their spot in the top four, a very difficult task given the quality of the teams surrounding them.

But they got their season off to a fantastic start, beating West Ham 2-1 thanks to a Jhon Duran winner at the London Stadium.

They have their work cut out for them in their next fixture as they welcomed the Gunners to Villa Park as they look to build on their incredible record against the North London club from last season, winning home and away,

Emery has done well to strengthen in the summer window and according to reports from the Sun, might be looking to dip back into his old side to help bolster the squad.

The report claims that Aston Villa could look to target Scottish international Tierney who is all but out of Mikel Arteta’s plans moving forward.

The left-back spent last season out on loan at La Liga side Real Sociedad but just like past seasons, has struggled to hammer down a spot in the first team due to constant injuries.

Tierney arguably was at his best under the Spanish manager, immediately after making the switch from Celtic and would be a good backup option to Lucas Digne provided he stays fit.