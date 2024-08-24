“He could still leave” – Aston Villa star linked with a late move away from club

Aston Villa have been busy in the transfer window this summer.

After manager Unai Emery guided the club to Champions League football, they have strengthened their squad this summer to cope with the difficult season ahead.

Emery could make another signing if one of his attacking players leaves the club in a late move.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jhon Duran could still leave the club in a last minute move, which would force Villa to sign an attacking player.

Duran has been linked with a move away from Villa Park all summer and West Ham United came close to signing him this summer, however, they failed to reach an agreement with Villa over the transfer and signed Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund instead.

Romano has now told GiveMeSport that the striker could leave before the transfer deadline.

He said:

“Villa will consider other opportunities. I think it’s really important to understand what’s going to happen with Jhon Duran, because in case they get an important proposal for Jhon Duran, he could still leave the club at the last minute, and so they would need one more offensive player.

“Or, if Duran is staying, I think a number nine is obviously not going to be a priority, obviously also having Ollie Watkins. Maybe they can consider a winger like (Raheem) Sterling, but at the moment it’s not something concrete, but that kind of player.”

Duran is targeting more playing time and that is something he cannot get at Villa Park.

The striker is the second choice at the club behind Ollie Watkins and his starting opportunities will be limited.

Aston Villa would need a new striker if Jhon Duran leaves

The west Midlands club has been linked with a move for Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling but nothing has progressed on that front, as mentioned by Romano.

It all depends what happens with Duran and his decision to stay or leave the club will determine Villa’s choices in the near future.

A new number nine will be needed if he leaves the club as over reliance on Watkins for the whole season can be risky.