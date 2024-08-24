Samuel Iling-Junior looks set for an immediate return to Serie A just weeks after joining Aston Villa from Juventus.

The England youth international moved to Villa Park at the start of July as part of the deal that saw Douglas Luiz join Juventus — although the transfers were marked down separately due to accounting reasons.

But Iling-Junior has featured just once for his new club, playing in a friendly against Walsall earlier in the summer.

He then remained an unused substitute in their friendly against Borussia Dortmund earlier in August, while failing to make the squad at all for their 2024/25 Premier League opener against West Ham United last weekend.

Aston Villa to loan Samuel Iling-Junior to Bologna

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Bologna have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign Iling-Junior on a season-long loan.

The Red and Blues are looking to add more strength and depth following their shock qualification for the Champions League.

Still just 20 years old, Iling-Junior already boasts considerable experience having played 45 times across all competitions for Juventus, including 36 appearances in Serie A.

The London-born star will also offer Bologna great versatility, able to play on either flank and also as a left wing-back.

Bologna’s loan move for Iling-Junior is not thought to contain a permanent option, with Aston Villa very regarding the youngster as a key part of their future.