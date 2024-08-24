Brighton vs. Man United confirmed lineups: Minteh starts and Maguire keeps place

Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

Both teams come into Game Week 2 off the back of opening day wins. The Seagulls thumped Everton 3-0 with the Red Devils narrowly beating Fulham 1-0 eight days ago.

And looking to continue their winning runs, both teams will know today’s matchup is going to be a hard-fought one.

Brighton have great H2H record against Man United

Although playing Manchester United is never any team’s favourite fixture, for Brighton, it’s a bit different.

Jakub Moder (left) and Alejandro Garnacho (right) in action during last season’s Premier League game between Brighton and Manchester United.

The south coast side are one of United’s biggest bogey teams. The 20-time league winners have lost 43 per cent of their Premier League games against Brighton (six of 14) – their highest loss rate against a single opponent.

Brighton boost but United without five key players

And the Seagulls’ hopes of making it six points from a possible six were boosted after it was revealed summer signing Yakuba Minteh is available to play after being substituted against Everton with concussion.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are still without five key players. Striker Rasmus Hojlund and defensive quartet Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof are all sidelined with injuries.

Confirmed lineups

Ahead of the game’s 12.30 p.m. (UK time) kick off, Fabian Hurzeler and Erik Ten Hag have named their starting lineups.

Brighton

Man United

Minteh starts alongside Kaoru Mitoma and former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck.

For United, Ten Hag has named an unchanged side to the one that started against Fulham last week. Goalscoring hero Joshua Zirkzee starts from the bench again.

Elsewhere, today’s game could be Scott McTominay’s last for the Red Devils (Fabrizio Romano). The Scotland international remains a top target for Antonio Conte’s Napoli, and could leave Old Trafford before next Friday’s deadline.

Saturday’s match is broadcast live on TNT Sports.

