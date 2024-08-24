“Deal has been verbally agreed” – Romano confirms Chelsea have a deal agreed for midfielder with 41 goals; player to fly out for his medical

Chelsea’s young midfielder Tino Anjorin is close to completing a permanent transfer to Serie A club Empoli.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is nearing its final stages, with both clubs agreeing on terms and Anjorin set to undergo a medical examination in Italy soon.

Taking to X, Romano shared the following update:

“Tino Anjorin, next player to leave Chelsea as deal has been verbally agreed with Serie A side Empoli. Permanent move with final details being sorted and then Tino will fly for medical, as Sky Sport reported.”

Anjorin’s time at Chelsea

Anjorin has been with Chelsea since the age of seven, joining their development centre program before officially signing with the club at the under-nine level.

The talented midfielder made his senior debut for the Blues in September 2019 during a commanding 7-1 EFL Cup victory against Grimsby Town.

Despite his promise, Anjorin’s has found first-team action at Chelsea hard to come, having made only 5 appearances.

However, the young attacking midfielder’s talent is evident with his incredible statistics. He has scored 41 goals and assisted another 19 in 123 games across his career at all  levels so far.

A new beginning in Serie A

Now, Anjorin is set to embark on a new chapter in his career with Empoli in Serie A. The move presents an opportunity for the 22-year-old to further his development in a top European league. At Empoli, Anjorin will look to make his mark and aim to establish himself as a key player.

For Chelsea, the transfer marks the end of Anjorin’s long association with the club’s academy, but it also provides the player with a fresh start and the chance to achieve regular first-team football.

