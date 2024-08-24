Chelsea receive €30m offer for outcast, player could earn €6m-a-year

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is a target for Italian club Napoli this summer.

The Italian outfit are hoping to sign him permanently this summer and they have now submitted an offer of around €30 million for the Belgian international. According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are now waiting for a response from the Premier League club.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to accept the offer for the 31-year-old striker. Lukaku does not have a future at the club and it would make sense for Chelsea to cash in on him.

He has been a proven performer in the Italian league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Napoli. Victor Osimhen could leave the club this summer and Napoli are looking for a quality replacement. Lukaku would be the ideal acquisition for them.

According to Fichajes, the striker will earn around €6 million per season at Napoli.

Lukaku would improve Napoli

The 31-year-old scored 21 goals in all competitions for Roma last season. He has previously won the league title with Inter Milan as well. He knows what it takes to succeed in Italian football and he has worked with Antonio Conte in the past as well.

Lukaku should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact at Napoli if he joins the club. The striker is at the peak of his powers right now and signing him for a fee of around €30 million could prove to be a good investment.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to improve their attacking options as well and they will be hoping to get rid of their fringe players and bring in the funds for necessary additions. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can bring in a quality striker before the summer window closes. Lukaku’s departure will certainly free up the wage bill and bring in the funds for other signings.