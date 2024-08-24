Video: Cristian Romero’s powerful header puts Tottenham 3-0 up against Everton

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Cristian Romero has extended Tottenham’s lead to 3-0 with a powerful header against Everton.

Spurs have responded brilliantly to their recent draw against Leicester City, delivering a commanding performance at home.

The third goal came from a well-executed corner, with James Maddison sending in a teasing cross into the box.

Romero rose highest to meet the ball, smashing it past Jordan Pickford with a thumping header.

The ball struck the underside of the crossbar before finding the back of the net.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories Cristian Romero

