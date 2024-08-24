Video: Cristian Romero’s powerful header puts Tottenham 3-0 up against Everton

Cristian Romero has extended Tottenham’s lead to 3-0 with a powerful header against Everton.
Spurs have responded brilliantly to their recent draw against Leicester City, delivering a commanding performance at home.
The third goal came from a well-executed corner, with James Maddison sending in a teasing cross into the box.
Romero rose highest to meet the ball, smashing it past Jordan Pickford with a thumping header.
The ball struck the underside of the crossbar before finding the back of the net.
Watch the goal below:
3-0! ROMEROOOOOO ??pic.twitter.com/3j3wEL5cFs
— The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) August 24, 2024
Cristian Romero SCORES!!
? 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton FC
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqADfX#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/CXaoo6Zlqi
— FuboCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) August 24, 2024