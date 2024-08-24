Raheem Sterling has been told to find a new club before the close of the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and was left out of Chelsea’s squad for their opening Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

Now set to leave Stamford Bridge, Sterling must decide where he wants his next challenge.

Crystal Palace stepping up Raheem Sterling pursuit

And according to a recent report from TBR Football, the winger, who has already ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia, has interest from both West Ham and Crystal Palace. It is the latter who stand the best chance of signing the outcasted 29-year-old though.

In fact, the Eagles are so keen to bring Sterling to Selhurst Park that the club’s decision-makers have already spoken to manager Olivier Glasner about the former Manchester City winger.

The Austrian has given the potential transfer the green light and knows how best to include the discarded Chelsea man in his tactical plans.

So, when it comes to the race to sign Sterling, it seems to be very much advantage Palace.

There is also reported interest from Newcastle United though. Given the Geordies’ need for a new winger, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they made a late move, and with their huge wealth, fans will expect any offer to surpass Palace’s.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Sterling, who has three years left on his contract, has scored 19 goals and registered 12 assists in 81 games in all competitions.