Emiliano Martinez sends brutally honest message to Arsenal star

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has urged Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale to leave the club this summer and pursue first-team football elsewhere.

After brushing past Wolves in their opening game of the season last weekend, Mikel Arteta’s side must now travel to Unai Emery’s fortress to take on an Aston Villa team that did the double against them last campaign.

But with his squad now rejuvenated after a lengthy summer break, the Arsenal boss will be keen to immediately make amends for last season’s failings and put down a marker immediately out of the gate.

This time last season there was constant doubt surrounding the decision to bring in David Raya from Brentford with Ramsdale’s spot not in question, up until that point.

But one year later it seems like a master stroke with the Spanish shot-stopper a key part of Arteta’s playing style and will no doubt play a pivotal role this weekend.

Emiliano Martinez sends Arsenal star a message

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash, Emiliano Martinez has urged Ramsdale to follow in his footsteps and leave the Emirates in search of first-team football elsewhere.

‘When you play every game in the Premier League and, then you drop to the bench with the quality that Aaron has, I think he should find a place to play where he feels loved.’ He said via the Daily Telegraph.

‘He is a player that England needs in their goalkeeping area. He has a great future.’

After Bernd Leno unfortunately sustained an injury, Martinez was handed an opportunity in the starting eleven and he did not disappoint, leading the Gunners to an FA Cup trophy in Arteta’s first year.

But despite this, the Arsenal boss picked the German goalkeeper with Martinez completing a move to Aston Villa where he has thrived under the former Gunners manager.