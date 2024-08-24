Enzo Maresca eyeing another signing at Chelsea, names the position he is focusing on

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been busy with new signings at the club all summer.

However, he feels his business has not ended yet as he is targeting another signing before the transfer deadline.

The Blues have signed a number of prominent players this summer including Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and others.

They are set to enter the market again to sign a new striker, according to Chelsea manager Maresca.

They currently have the options of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu as their strikers.

With a move for Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen not progressing well, the Blues are looking at their options in the market.

The Chelsea boss told reporters, as quoted by GOAL:

“If we have the chance to bring in a nine that can help us and make the difference, then we are going to try. Otherwise, we are okay. We do not need to sign players just to sign players. If we sign players and they help us to improve, then for sure we need players. Otherwise, we are happy with the way we are.”

The west Londoners are looking to sign a new striker and they have been chasing Osimhen for quite some time.

They are interested in a loan move for the Nigerian striker while the Italian giants want to sell the attacker permanently this summer.

Chelsea should have signed a world class striker

Despite making so many signings this summer, there is still a gap in the Chelsea starting XI and the need for a new striker is evident.

They will try again to find a solution to sign Osimhen this summer but they do not have long left with less than a week left in the transfer window to shut down.

After finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, the Blues would be hoping to qualify for the Champions League this season.