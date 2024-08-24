Erik ten Hag makes damning decision on £73m Manchester United outcast

Erik ten Hag has revealed why Jadon Sancho has not been included in Manchester United’s squad that take on Brighton on Saturday.

The Red Devils got their new Premier League campaign off to a perfect start last week when they managed to grab a late winner against Fulham courtesy of a smart finish from striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Ten Hag now faces the unenviable task of travelling to the Amex Stadium to face an impressive Brighton side that put three past Everton last weekend.

After quite a busy summer at Old Trafford, the Dutch manager now has quite a few options for his starting line-up throughout the pitch.

But Ten Hag has made his feelings clear on the future of Sancho who has been completely left of the squad despite travelling to Brighton with the team.

Erik ten Hag on Jadon Sancho’s Manchetser United exclusion

Speaking to TNT Sports prior to kick-off, the Manchester United boss revealed why the 24-year-old missed out on a place.

“We always have to look to get better” Erik ten Hag talks pre-season, Jadon Sancho and reinforcing his squad 💪 🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 | @rioferdy5 pic.twitter.com/8ttlRiNvwt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 24, 2024

‘We had some issues, we need a full squad. He’s one of them. He has to compete in his position.’ He told TNT Sports.

‘Game-by-game we will have a look. We need two players in every position because it is a long season.’

The English winger had a major falling out with Ten Hag in September of last year when he was dropped from the Manchester United side that faced Arsenal at the Emirates with Sancho then hitting back on social media after the contest.

His future at the club now remains up in the air with the latest decision to exclude him from Saturday’s match day squad hinting towards a potential departure.