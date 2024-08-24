“Has some problems” – Erik ten Hag issues concerning update about Man United star

Manchester United suffered a dramatic defeat against Brighton in the Premier League.

The Red Devils lost against the Seagulls with a late goal from Joao Pedro to win the match for Brighton as he scored in the 95th minute to win all three points for his side.

Danny Welbeck had given Brighton the lead which was later canceled by a goal from Amad Diallo.

Pedro scored a late winner to win all the three points for his side and ensured Man United’s first defeat of the season.

Apart from the defeat, there was one more bad news for Man United as they lost midfielder Mason Mount to an injury.

The English midfielder started the match but was taken off at halftime and replaced by striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag provided the update about Mount in his post match interview.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on his X account, ten Hag confirmed that Mount has some problems and that is why he was taken off.

Erik ten Hag on Mount: “Mason has some problems, he had an issue so we took him out”.

Mount has struggled at Man United since his big money move

Mount has been unlucky with fitness issues since his move to Old Trafford from Chelsea last summer.

The midfielder joined the Red Devils with huge expectations but it hasn’t worked out for him at Man United so far.

The Man United manager has not provided a detailed update on what is wrong with Mount and how long he will be out for but his words have suggested that it could be something serious.